Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,280 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,350,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after buying an additional 258,667 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,343,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,806 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 599,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 230,125 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,950,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

