Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Grows Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 113,795 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 198.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 815,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

