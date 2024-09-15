Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,232,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,167,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,358,000 after purchasing an additional 218,418 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,058,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,266,000 after purchasing an additional 109,901 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,144,000 after buying an additional 312,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after buying an additional 323,995 shares during the period.

SPEM stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

