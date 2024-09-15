Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Purchases 982 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $82,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
BATS JMST opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
