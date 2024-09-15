Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.27. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.