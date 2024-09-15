Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned 0.12% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 392.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NAPR opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.