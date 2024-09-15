Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 125.5% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Performance

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

