Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.10

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and traded as low as $14.11. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 214,114 shares.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

