Comparing EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) and Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Free Report) and Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVN and Aisin”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVN $2.36 billion 1.33 $223.78 million N/A N/A Aisin $34.01 billion 0.09 $629.06 million $2.37 4.77

Aisin has higher revenue and earnings than EVN.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVN 0 0 0 0 N/A Aisin 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EVN and Aisin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares EVN and Aisin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVN N/A N/A N/A Aisin 1.30% 2.85% 1.45%

Dividends

EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Aisin pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Aisin pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

EVN has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aisin has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aisin beats EVN on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it is involved in drinking water supply, wastewater disposal and treatment, thermal waste utilisation, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENE·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air conditioners; warm water shower toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multifunctional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. Aisin Corporation was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

