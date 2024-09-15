Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $610.12 million and approximately $20.57 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,295.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.07 or 0.00537467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00107000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00283239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00030425 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00032805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00080068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,043,145,341 coins and its circulating supply is 4,430,638,810 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,043,006,730.55 with 4,430,506,714.2 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13986292 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $23,466,914.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

