Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) CEO Sells $689,500.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) CEO Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,720,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,642,906.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $204.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Consumer Portfolio Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

