Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) CEO Sells $689,500.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) CEO Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,720,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,642,906.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 1.7 %
Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $204.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.00.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
