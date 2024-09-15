ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the August 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNVVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.