Cookie Price Reaches $0.0229 on Exchanges (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Cookie has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cookie has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $511,468.11 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,571,333 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 82,463,903.02838397 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02421263 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $615,857.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

