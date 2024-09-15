Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 6,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 55,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Core Alternative ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $178.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20.

Core Alternative ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

About Core Alternative ETF

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

