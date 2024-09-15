Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Corebridge Financial has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corebridge Financial to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CRBG opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.