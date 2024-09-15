Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Down 55.4% in August

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,549,800 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the August 15th total of 3,476,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank cut Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

CJREF stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 51.50%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter.

About Corus Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.