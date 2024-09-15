Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Down 55.4% in August

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,549,800 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the August 15th total of 3,476,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank cut Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 51.50%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.
Featured Stories
