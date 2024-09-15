Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $12.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.85.
A number of research firms have weighed in on COTY. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty
Coty Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of COTY opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coty has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Coty
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.
