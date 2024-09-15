Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $12.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COTY. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Coty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Coty Stock Up 2.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 149,351 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 733.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,897 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,623,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coty has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

(Get Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.