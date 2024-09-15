Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the August 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. 51,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

