Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $157.28 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $157.28 million and $4.68 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000827 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

