Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $220.73

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.73 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 195.53 ($2.56). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 197.60 ($2.58), with a volume of 644,821 shares changing hands.

CRST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 229.40 ($3.00).

The stock has a market cap of £506.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1,976.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 231.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.78.

In other news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £25,867.50 ($33,826.99). 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

