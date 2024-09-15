Cronos Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and $3.13 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00040969 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

