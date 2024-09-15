CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $259.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.92, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.59 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

