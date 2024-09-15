Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Up 227.6% in August

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 770,500 shares, an increase of 227.6% from the August 15th total of 235,200 shares. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CRKN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 228,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

