crvUSD One Day Volume Reaches $5.52 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. crvUSD has a market cap of $69.99 million and $5.52 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get crvUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.81 or 0.00260298 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 70,124,558 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 69,423,115.47473387. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99792651 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $11,732,308.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.