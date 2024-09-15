CyberConnect (CYBER) Price Hits $3.52 on Major Exchanges

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. CyberConnect has a market cap of $94.94 million and $8.70 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberConnect has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00005836 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,007,517 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 26,121,400 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.54093348 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $9,692,402.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

