Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 1,853 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $234.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $269.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

