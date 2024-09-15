Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.54 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $308,910,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $179.05 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $187.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

