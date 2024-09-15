Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.97 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 166,557 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $127.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

