Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7 %

CAH stock opened at $113.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.506 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

