Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,733 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,595 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 485,515 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 124,562 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 144,563 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,803 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $42.66 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

