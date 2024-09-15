Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,282 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,609 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $164,044,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $125,319,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $229.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.96. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

