Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 6,250 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $345.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

