Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Raised by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 43,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $274.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

