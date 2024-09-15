Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 10.4% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,963,000 after buying an additional 129,888 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 124.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DHR opened at $274.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.50. The company has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

