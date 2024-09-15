David Ch Lee Sells 5,000 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 123.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 43.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 69.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 296,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,157 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.