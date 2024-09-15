Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, September 17th

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of DECK opened at $935.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $484.02 and a 52-week high of $1,106.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $910.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $920.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,265.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,057.00.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.08, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

