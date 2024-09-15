DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) & Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Head to Head Comparison

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) and DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Metals Acquisition and DeFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metals Acquisition 0 1 2 0 2.67 DeFi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Metals Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.69%. Given Metals Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metals Acquisition is more favorable than DeFi Technologies.

This table compares Metals Acquisition and DeFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A DeFi Technologies N/A 232.34% 12.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metals Acquisition and DeFi Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metals Acquisition $322.58 million 1.75 -$144.55 million N/A N/A DeFi Technologies $7.67 million 77.83 -$15.03 million ($0.07) -28.57

DeFi Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Metals Acquisition.

Summary

Metals Acquisition beats DeFi Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies in early-stage ventures. Further, it offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

