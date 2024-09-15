Defira (FIRA) Price Tops $0.0021

Defira (FIRA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Defira token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Defira has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $0.38 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Defira has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Defira Token Profile

Defira’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. The official website for Defira is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

Buying and Selling Defira

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00211487 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

