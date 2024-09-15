Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the August 15th total of 358,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.9 days.

Deterra Royalties Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of DETRF stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985. Deterra Royalties has a 1-year low of C$2.28 and a 1-year high of C$3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.99.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

