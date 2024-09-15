Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Diageo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $132.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.98. Diageo has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $161.64.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Diageo by 4,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 472,583 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 461.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

