Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,979 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,318,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $439,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $926,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 278,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $345.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.70 and a 200 day moving average of $343.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

