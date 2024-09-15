Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,179 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of SBA Communications worth $387,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4,500.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $242.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.15. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.