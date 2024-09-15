Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $174.46 Million Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,747 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.33% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $174,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,791,000 after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,714,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,674,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,067,000 after buying an additional 37,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,209,000 after acquiring an additional 441,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $95.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.29.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

