Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $28.77 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,391 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $28,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

