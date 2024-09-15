Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $33.99 Million Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Enstar Group worth $33,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 293.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $320.88 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $229.57 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

