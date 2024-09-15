Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of L3Harris Technologies worth $334,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $229.77 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $245.60. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.19.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Barclays upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.08.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,670.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,756 shares of company stock worth $7,588,767. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

