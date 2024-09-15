Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Invests $23.19 Million in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 993,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Fortrea by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortrea by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Fortrea stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Fortrea’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTRE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fortrea from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

