Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69,574 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $51,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $84.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

