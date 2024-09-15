Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 259,059 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,689,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 259,059 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $290,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

