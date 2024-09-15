Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,365 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $92,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,913,000 after acquiring an additional 85,658 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $7,997,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $2,735,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elliot K. Fullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.00 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,362. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.1 %

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.62. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $215.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.